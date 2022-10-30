scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Man booked for ‘stealing’ senior citizen’s debit card, withdrawing Rs 5.79 lakh

Based on a complaint filed by the victim — a resident of Shaniwar Peth in Pune, a case was registered at the Vishrambag police station on Friday.

Police Sub-Inspector Varsharani Sutar has been investigating the case. (Representational/File)

Police have booked a man for allegedly “stealing” the debit card of a 64-year-old man earlier this month and “withdrawing Rs 5.79 lakh” from his bank account without his knowledge.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim — a resident of Shaniwar Peth in Pune, a case was registered at the Vishrambag police station on Friday.

According to police, the 64-year-old man had visited an ATM kiosk of Bank of Baroda near Dakshinmukhi Maruti temple in Shaniwar Peth earlier this month to withdraw money. Meanwhile, the accused approached the complainant to help him. The accused, however, stole the complainant’s debit card while withdrawing money for the latter, and between October 11 and 23, withdrew a total of Rs 5.79 lakh from the bank account. The complainant discovered that he was duped only after he checked the incoming messages from the bank on the withdrawals.

Police Sub-Inspector Varsharani Sutar has been investigating the case. The accused will be nabbed soon, said police.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 02:30:47 am
