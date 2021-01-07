Pune man booked for raping and sexually abusing daughter for years: Police

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the girl's mother. (Representational)

A 39-year-old man has been booked on charges of raping and sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter over the last six to seven years. A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the girl’s mother, who has approached the police through an NGO.

In her complaint, the complainant said her daughter recently confided in her about repeated rape and sexual abuse by the father. She said her husband has been sexually abusing their daughter since she was in Std I. Over these years, the crimes have taken place at their homes in Pimpri-Chinchwad and a neighbouring district of Pune, where the father has been working for several years.

“We have launched a probe based on the complaint filed by the mother of the girl. The accused will be placed under arrest soon,” said a senior police officer.