scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Man booked for ‘raping’ 14-yr-old niece in Pune

The incident came to light when the girl narrated the incident to her mother after she was recently released from prison.

Pune rape news, Pune crime news, Pune man rapes neice, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsAn FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, by the 14-year-old girl, whose family hails from a city in UP. The suspect — who hails from the UP city — is yet to be arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, said police.

The PUNE City Police has launched a probe in a case in which a 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Pune to meet her incarcerated parents in July, was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old uncle at a lodge in the city where they stayed at the time.

More from Pune

The incident came to light when the girl narrated the incident to her mother after she was recently released from prison. An FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, by the 14-year-old girl, whose family hails from a city in UP.  The suspect — who hails from the UP city — is yet to be arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:18:24 am
Next Story

Smartphone-based solution to assess lung health bags innovation award

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement