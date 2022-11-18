Man booked for ‘raping’ 14-yr-old niece in Pune

An FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, by the 14-year-old girl, whose family hails from a city in UP. The suspect — who hails from the UP city — is yet to be arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, said police.

The PUNE City Police has launched a probe in a case in which a 14-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Pune to meet her incarcerated parents in July, was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old uncle at a lodge in the city where they stayed at the time.

The incident came to light when the girl narrated the incident to her mother after she was recently released from prison. An FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday, by the 14-year-old girl, whose family hails from a city in UP. The suspect — who hails from the UP city — is yet to be arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, said police.