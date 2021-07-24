scorecardresearch
Man booked for putting up birthday hoarding with photograph of ‘Ravan gang’ leader

Police said the hoarding displayed a photograph of Aniket Jadhav, a dreaded criminal and former leader of the notorious “Ravan Gang”.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 24, 2021 3:24:58 pm
Police have identified the accused as Avishkar Raju Salunkhe of Nigdi. (Representational Image)

A 30-year-old man has been booked in Pimpri Chinchwad for allegedly putting up “birthday wishes” hoarding carrying a photograph of the “Ravan gang” leader Aniket Jadhav who was murdered in 2017.

Police have identified the accused as Avishkar Raju Salunkhe of Nigdi. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the case at the Dehu Road police station on Friday.

According to a press release today, Salunkhe had allegedly put up the hoarding at Bhondve Corner in the Ravet area, on July 22. Police said the hoarding displayed a photograph of Aniket Jadhav, a dreaded criminal and former leader of the notorious “Ravan Gang”.

Police have booked Salunkhe under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

