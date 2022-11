A person has been booked for allegedly posting “objectionable” content on social media about BJP leader and state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by BJP activist Sandip Satav (38) from Wagholi, an FIR was registered against the accused at the Lonikand police station on Friday.

According to the FIR, alleged objectionable content about Fadanvis was posted on a Twitter account in the name of ‘Anil Harpale (Patil)’.