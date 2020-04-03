Man booked for objectionable comment on Facebook

The man has been booked under Section 195 of the Indian Penal Code. (Bloomberg/Representational) The man has been booked under Section 195 of the Indian Penal Code. (Bloomberg/Representational)

An offence has been lodged against a Pune resident for allegedly posting objectionable content against another community while commenting on a news report posted on Facebook about the coronvirus (COVID-19) cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Police have identified the accused as Sanjay Shendge, a resident of Kasarwadi. Police Naik Vinayak Warpe has lodged the first information report in this case at the Bhosari police station.

Police said one Jaywant Jadhav had posted the news report on Facebook, and on April 2, Shendge commented on the post, and allegedly made objectionable remarks.

Police have booked Shendge in this case under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code. “Offence has been lodged by a policeman in this case. We have not yet arrested the accused,” said Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Waghmare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd