Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Man booked for harassing wife, giving her triple talaq: Pune city police

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and Indian Penal Code provisions pertaining to criminal intimidation, physical assault and domestic violence.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: October 13, 2021 3:12:30 am
triple talaq, domestic violence, Pune, Pune news, Indian express, Indian express news, Pune latest newsAccording to the complaint filed by the 28-year-old woman, Shaikh and his mother started mentally and physically harassing her and asking her to bring various home appliances from her parents. They allegedly also started demanding money to purchase a flat. (Representational)

Pune City Police have booked a man on charges of harassment and giving triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp.

A First Information Report in this regard has been registered against Sajid Shaikh at Samarth Police Station under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises instant triple talaq, and Indian Penal Code provisions pertaining to criminal intimidation, physical assault and domestic violence.

According to the complaint filed by the 28-year-old woman, Shaikh and his mother started mentally and physically harassing her and asking her to bring various home appliances from her parents. They allegedly also started demanding money to purchase a flat.

Assistant Inspector H B Khopde, who is probing the case, said, “A few months ago, the husband and in-laws of the woman asked her to return to her parents along with her child. In March, he sent her a WhatsApp message giving her triple talaq. The woman recently approached us with a complaint, based on which we have booked her husband and mother-in-law.”

