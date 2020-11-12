Pune man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

An FIR was lodged in this case at the Kondhwa police station on Wednesday. (Representational)

Pune City Police have booked a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife and harassing her.

Police have booked the complainant’s husband Rehan Shaikh and mother-in-law under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans instant triple talaq.

Police said the complainant got married to Rehan in 2015. But soon he and his mother allegedly started harassing the complainant mentally and physically demanding money, said police. Complainant has alleged that her husband also gave her triple talaq.

An FIR was lodged in this case at the Kondhwa police station on Wednesday. Police Sub-inspector Chaitrali Gapat said that investigation was on and no arrests have been made yet.

