Man booked for cheating people after promising them jobs at DRDO: Pune Police

A press release issued by the police mentioned that the accused accepted Rs 22 lakh from the complainant and her friend after assuring them about providing jobs at DRDO.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have booked a man for allegedly duping a few people to the tune of Rs 22 lakh on false assurances of providing them jobs at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A 32-year-old woman has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sangvi police station. Based on the complaint filed by the woman and her friend, police have booked one Anand Jadhav (24) under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Assistant Police Inspector Satish Kamble, the investigating officer of the case, said, “No arrest has been made yet. As per the information received so far, five to six persons have been cheated in this case. Further investigation is on.”

