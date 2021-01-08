Pune: Man booked for ‘cheating film producer of Rs 58.5 crore’

Sanghvi, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, lodged the FIR in this case at the Koregaon Park police station.

A man has been booked in the city for allegedly cheating film producer Parag Madhu Sanghvi of Rs 58.5 crore. Sanghvi, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, lodged the FIR in this case at the Koregaon Park police station. According to police, Sanghvi entered into a business agreement with the accused, Sachin Joshi. Sanghvi has alleged that Joshi cheated him of Rs 58.5 crore by causing violation of the conditions in the agreement and misusing the logo of his company. – Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

