Man booked under Black Magic Act for cheating people

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly trying to cheat people by promising them to solve their problems through “black magic”.

Police have identified the accused as Gautam Pandharinath More, a resident of Chikhali area. A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Chikhali police station.

The police said More was seen carrying a black colour bag and moving suspiciously in Kudalwadi on Sunday night. Items used for performing black magic were found in this bag, they added.

During investigation, More told the police he was going to the house of a person to perform some rituals. Cops then questioned the person where More was going. This person told police that More had promised him to solve his problems by performing a “pooja” at his residence.

Police then arrested Bangar under sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Investigating officer, police sub inspector S P Deshmukh said, “Accused More is a native of Yevatmal. He was earlier washing vehicles to earn his living, but now got into black magic. We arrested him before he could cheat anyone. Further probe is on.”