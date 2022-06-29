Man beaten to death over parking dispute in Pune, 5 arrested: Police

A 33-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over the parking of vehicles in the Ambegaon Budruk area of Pune on June 26. The police said they have arrested five people in connection with the alleged murder.

The victim was identified as Narendra Khaire (33), a resident of Ambegaon Budruk who worked with a private firm. He was the son of a retired inspector general (IG) of police, Raghunath Khaire, who also served as the deputy commissioner in Pune city, said the police.

Officials said that the Bharti Vidyapeeth police launched a probe after Narendra was found dead in the early hours of June 27 in Ambegaon Budruk next to a parking lot near a restaurant. A senior police official said that a probe into the death based on the security camera footage from the area and statements of some local people revealed that he was punched several times in his stomach following a dispute with some people.

“The suspects, who had prior acquaintance with the deceased, had a dispute with him in the parking lot near a restaurant in Ambegaon Budruk on the evening of June 26. The probe suggests that he was brutally punched multiple times in the stomach leading to a ruptured spleen. The suspects fled from the spot after the incident.” said a senior police officer with Pune police.