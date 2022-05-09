Man beaten to death in road rage incident on Lavasa Road

In a case of road rage, a 38-year-old man riding pillion on a bike was beaten to death on Lavasa Road in Pune by three persons following an altercation after one of the accused, who was also riding a bike, didn’t allow the victim and his cousin to pass.

The incident took place near Andgaon village on Lavasa Road, located 35 km from Pune city, around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased as Subhash Waghmare, who hailed from Tungi village in Maval taluka and worked as the driver of a private bus in Mumbai.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by Rajesh Kuwar (31), who is Waghmare’s cousin and was riding the bike when the incident took place. Kuwar told the police that on Sunday morning, Waghmare called him and told him that he had come to Tungi to attend the funeral of his aunt. Waghmare was then planning to go to Andgaon village to meet his wife and children.

Kuwar and Waghmare were riding on the former’s bike and were very close to Andgaon when a biker who was riding in front of them did not allow them to pass, because of which their bike had to be halted. A heated argument followed during which, claimed Kuwar, the rider of the other bike started hitting Waghmare, who retaliated by punching the man in the face.

The rider then made a phone call and asked some people to come to the spot. Two youths came on another bike and the three persons allegedly started beating up Waghmare, who fell on the ground during the attack. When Waghmare became unconscious, the trio fled from the spot on their bikes, according to police.

Meanwhile, Kuwar had called some relatives from Andgaon for help. They all took Waghmare to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. Police subsequently filed a case on charges of murder, causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

Sub-Inspector Shrikant Jadhav of Paud police station, who is investigating the case, said they have arrested all three suspects. The trio — Rajendra Mohol (50) and his nephews Sangram Mohol (21) and Sameer Karpe (23) — were produced before a magistrate court after their arrest and have been remanded to police custody.

Police said the accused are residents of Mutha village, which is located close to Andgaon where the incident took place.