Man ‘attacks, wife, daughter, in-laws with sharp weapon, stabs self’

A man allegedly attacked his wife, two-year-old daughter, father-in-law and brother-in-law with a sharp weapon, before stabbing himself, at Kalepadal area in Hadapsar Thursday evening. The suspect has been identified as Milind Shahji Kasbe, a resident of Fursungi near Hadapsar. According to police, the incident was the fallout of a domestic dispute between Milind and his wife Nandini Kasbe. The investigation is yet to confirm the cause behind the violence, said a police officer.

According to police, Milind reached his father-in-law’s home near Indrayani Mangal Karyalay in Kalepadal around 6 pm. He allegedly started an argument with his wife. When his brother-in-law Sagar Kamble intervened to stop the argument, Milind allegedly stabbed him with a ‘sharp, knife-like weapon’.

Nandini tried to stop Milind, but he allegedly attacked her with the weapon, leaving her injured. Milind then allegedly attacked his two-year-old daughter Gauri and father-in-law Dilip Kamble, police said. All the victims sustained injuries. He then allegedly stabbed himself with the same weapon and sustained injuries.

A Hadapsar police team rushed to the spot and admitted the wounded persons to the hospital. Police said Sagar Kamble sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital. Milind, Nandini and Gauri were also taken to Sassoon Hospital, while Dilip Kamble was admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, Milind married Nandini in 2015 and worked at a private firm. Police said the process of lodging the FIR in this case was on at the Hadapsar police station.

