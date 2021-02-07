Man attacks step brother with axe after row over releasing pigeons

Cases of thefts of pigeons, fights between people who own pigeons resulting in cases of murder and attempt to murder have been reported in the past. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was brutally attacked with an axe by his step brother following a dispute over releasing pigeons from the coop owned by the latter. Police have booked seven people, including the injured man’s step mother and five other relatives, in this connection.

An FIR has been registered by Sagar Kamble (28), a resident of Bolhaimala in Chikhli. The incident took place on the night of February 5, outside the house where families of Sagar Kamble and his step mother live.

Officials of Chikhali police station said Sagar’s step brother, Siddheshwar Kamble, owns several pigeons which are kept in a coop in the house. Couple of days ago, Sagar’s younger brother, Shridhar, released the pigeons from Siddheshwar’s coop as the birds were causing trouble.

On the night of February 5, Siddheshwar, his mother Maya and at least five others attacked Sagar. While others restricted his movements by holding him, Siddheshwar allegedly attacked Sagar multiple times with an axe on the head, hands, legs and back, leaving him bleeding profusely. While he was rushed to a hospital, the attackers fled the scene. A case of attempt to murder was subsequently registered at Chikhli police station.

Sub-inspector SP Deshmukh, who is probing the case, said: “The complainant was brutally attacked with an axe following a dispute over releasing pigeons. We have launched a search for the attackers. The victim has sustained severe injuries but is out of danger.”

In the past, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have reported multiple crimes arising due to disputes between owners of pigeon coops. Cases of thefts of pigeons, fights between people who own pigeons resulting in cases of murder and attempt to murder have been reported in the past.