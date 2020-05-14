Man ‘attacks security guards’ at Pune housing society, demands housekeeping contract

The two men have been arrested The two men have been arrested

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking private security personnel at a residential society in Gahunje and threatening them of dire consequences if they do not get a contract for housekeeping and Rs 1 lakh extortion money from the builder.

Navnath Kindre (34) has lodged the first information report in this case at the Talegaon Dabhade police station. Police have identified the two accused as Arbaz Bashir Shaikh (22) and Nitin Ram Autade (31).

The duo allegedly told the security personnel that they want a housekeeping contract from the society and want to meet the builder. The security guards asked the accused to leave the place. Arbaz allegedly attacked Kindre with a sickle, but he managed to escape unhurt.

The other security personnel nabbed Arbaz and his aide Autade. The accused threatened to kill the security personnel and said they wanted Rs 1 lakh in extortion amount

Police were alerted about the incident and the accused were taken into custody.

“Arbaz has a criminal record… a court has remanded both accused to police custody for a day for further investigation,” said Police Sub-Inspector Dattatraya Nagargoje, the investigating officer.

