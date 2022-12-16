scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Man attacks minor girl with weapon for rejecting his ‘proposal’, booked

Police have booked a married man for allegedly attacking a minor girl after she rejected his romantic proposal in Fursungi on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accused — identified as Ashish Maruti Danke (24), a resident of Fursungi — had allegedly expressed his feelings to the victim, but she rejected him. The victim had also informed about the incident to the wife of the accused, following which an agitated Danke allegedly attacked the minor with a sharp weapon while she was crossing Fursungi area with her friend. The minor managed to escape unhurt, however, Danke manhandled her friend and fled.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor, a case was registered against Danke on attempt to murder and molestation charges at the Hadapsar police station, said police, adding that an investigation is underway.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 06:14:59 am
