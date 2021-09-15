Man attacks girlfriend with chopper, then files false robbery complaint; arrested

A complaint filed by a 29-year-old man, about his girlfriend being attacked and robbed by unidentified persons at Bopdev Ghat last month, has turned out to be false, Pune police said on Wednesday. Probe revealed that the man, Arif Shaikh, had attacked her with a chopper at a farmhouse on Saswad Road following a financial dispute.

The woman has now lodged a first information report (FIR) against Shaikh at the Kondhwa police station, and he has been arrested.

Police said that on August 16, Shaikh had lodged an FIR, saying his girlfriend had been attacked and robbed by three armed men when they had gone to Bopdev Ghat. He claimed that the robbers attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, injuring her, before robbing her of a gold chain worth Rs 25,000. The woman was also admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police had booked the “unidentified robbers” under section 394 of the IPC and launched a probe in the case.

Police Sub-Inspector Swapnil Patil, the investigating officer in the case, said, “Investigation revealed that Shaikh had attacked the woman with a chopper at a farm house… He later lodged a false FIR about her being attacked and robbed by unidentified persons. We have arrested the accused. The court has remanded him to police custody for four days. Further investigation is on.”

According to police, Shaikh had borrowed some money from his his girlfriend. Later, he took her to a farm house on August 16, where he allegedly attacked her multiple times with a chopper as he didn’t want to give the money back. The woman had sustained injuries to her head, neck, hands and legs during the incident.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.