Man attacks cop with sharp weapon, tries to set him on fire

An on-duty police constable enforcing lockdown in a village in Solapur district was allegedly attacked with a sharp object by man, who also poured petrol on him in an attempt to set the cop on fire. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district.

Officials said the police constable, Javed Nazeer Jamadar, is attached to the Velapur police station in Solapur Rural jurisdiction. He was on patrolling duty in Maloli village on Tuesday night. While he was near some shops, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old local resident Arun Jadhav, approached Jamadar in a car and started hurling abuses.

Officials said Jadhav is believed to have been nursing grudges against Jamadar for taking action against his brother’s bar during the lockdown. Jadhav allegedly attacked Jamadar with a sharp object, damaged his cell phone and poured petrol on him from a bottle he had brought with him in the car. Some local villagers came rushing to the spot and stopped Jadhav, who tried to tried to flee the spot. However, he was later caught by villagers.

Superintendent of Police (Solapur Rural) Manoj Patil said, “The attacker has been arrested following registration of the FIR. The injuries to the constable are not serious in nature. Our probe is on.”

