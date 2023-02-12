Man arrested for attacking 4-year-old son, mother-in-law with knife at Hadapsar police station

A man attacked his four-year-old son and mother-in-law with a knife at Hadapsar police station in Pune where they had arrived with the boy’s mother on Saturday to register a case of domestic violence against him. Officers restrained the man before he could harm them further. He was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm at the Station House Officer’s cabin at the station which is located in the Gadital area. They identified the accused as Mangesh Mahada Tare, 30, a resident of Vadgaon Sheri who works as a security guard at an IT cluster in Pune.

Officers said that on Saturday night Mangesh’s wife Pooja, 23, had come to the police station along with her son and her parents Damodar Palve, 49, and Pushpa, 46. Pooja wanted to register a case of domestic violence against Mangesh because he had been fighting with her repeatedly and harassing her over domestic issues.

The family was in the Station House Officer’s cabin when Mangesh arrived and started telling the police that there was no dispute between him and Pooja. He approached Pushpa – who was carrying the boy in her arms – on the pretext of apologising to her.

Senior Inspector Arvind Goukule, in-charge of Hadapsar police station, said that as Mangesh bent down to touch Pushpa’s feet, he pulled out a knife from his jacket and charged at Pushpa. Before Sub-Inspector Santosh Gore could stop him, Mangesh managed to slash the faces of Pushpa and his son. Officials said the woman and her grandson were taken to a hospital and their condition was said to be out of danger.

The police have charged Mangesh under Indian Penal Code section 307 pertaining to attempted murder. He was produced before a court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.