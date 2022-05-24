scorecardresearch
Man attacked for filing complaint against illegal liquor den, two arrested for attempted murder

According to the FIR, the accused attempted to murder Kadam because he filed a police complaint for shutting down the alleged illegal liquor den. Police have booked the accused under sections 307, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 24, 2022 4:06:56 am
The victim, Vishal Kadam (31), had filed a complaint at a local police chowki against an illegal liquor den allegedly run by accused Gangadhar. In retaliation, Gangadhar and the other three accused allegedly attacked Kadam with stones and an iron rod at 10.30 pm on Saturday. Kadam sustained severe injuries in the incident.

A man was allegedly attacked by a group for filing a police complaint against an illegal liquor den. Police have booked four persons and arrested two of them on charge of attempt to murder. Police have identified the accused as Gangadhar Natekar, Deepak Ghangav, Monesh Natekar and Rohan Ghangav.

The victim, Vishal Kadam (31), had filed a complaint at a local police chowki against an illegal liquor den allegedly run by accused Gangadhar. In retaliation, Gangadhar and the other three accused allegedly attacked Kadam with stones and an iron rod at 10.30 pm on Saturday. Kadam sustained severe injuries in the incident.

According to the FIR, the accused attempted to murder Kadam because he filed a police complaint for shutting down the alleged illegal liquor den. Police have booked the accused under sections 307, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigation officer, Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Jadhav, said, “We have arrested Gangadhar and Deepak and further probe is on. The court has remanded the arrested accused to police custody till May 26.”

