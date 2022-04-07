Man ‘arrested with MD worth Rs 27.2 lakh’

A man was arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 27.2 lakh in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday.

The accused, Nadim Inayat Patel (33), was intercepted by police at Sudwadigaon in Maval at 11.15 pm on Tuesday. At least 272 gram of mephedrone was recovered from him, police said.

Police Havaldar Namdev Wadekar of the Crime Branch lodged the FIR in this case at Talegaon MIDC police station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police seized the contraband along with a four-wheeler vehicle and two cell phones from Patel. He was then arrested under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.