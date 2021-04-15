Pune: Man arrested under Official Secrets Act for recording video of police chowky

According to a press release issued Thursday, Hanpude came to the Mhalunge police station on Tuesday night. He made a video recording inside the police chowky on his cell phone, violating the OSA, police said.

A man was arrested recently in Pimpri-Chinchwad under sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly making a video recording on his cell phone of activities inside the Mhalunge police chowky.

The accused, Ramdas Machhindra Hanpude (35), has also been booked under Section 353 (causing disturbance in government work) of the Indian Penal Code for giving false information to the police control room number 100, police said. He has been booked in three cases in the past, police said.

Police naik Prashant Thombre lodged the FIR in this case at Chakan police station.

Hanpude had also called on 100 and given false information that various establishments in the jurisdictions of the Mhalunge police chowky are operating despite lockdown restrictions, police said.

When police questioned him about the video recording and asked him to hand over his cell phone, Hanpude refused to give it and assaulted police personnel, police said.

Police Sub-inspector N K Chitampalle said, “Hanpude is a criminal on police record. He was earlier booked in three crimes. He has a habit of disturbing police work by providing false information. It is illegal to record a video of a police chowky in this manner. Also, he misbehaved with police officers. So, he was arrested. The court later granted him magisterial custody.”

A senior police officer said, “We invoked OSA against the accused in this case after considering legal provisions properly.”

Earlier on October 26 last year, officials from Dehu Road police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police had booked two persons on charges of spying under OSA, which is primarily an anti-espionage legislation, after one of them recorded on his phone proceedings at the police station in connection with preventive action being taken against the other person earlier on the same day. A few months later, police had started a process to drop the espionage charges by submitting a report in the court in this regard.

