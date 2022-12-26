Man arrested for sexually assaulting five-year-old girl in Pune’s Chakan

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in the Pune district’s Chakan area. According to the police, the suspect took the girl into his house and assaulted her.

The police said the incident took place at around 9.30 am on Saturday. The incident came to light when the girl’s mother called her for breakfast. After getting no response from the girl despite repeatedly calling her name, the mother started looking for her on the residential society campus. The police said the mother then spotted her daughter’s footwear outside the suspect’s apartment. After knocking hard on the door, the suspect opened the door and she saw her daughter coming out of the suspect’s bedroom, they added.

When the mother questioned the suspect he said she was playing. The mother took her daughter home and spoke to her by taking her into confidence. After the girl told her about the sexual assault, the parents approached the police station with their complaint.

A police officer said they have arrested the man who works for a private company. He has been booked under of the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354B pertaining to assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.