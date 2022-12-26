scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Man arrested for sexually assaulting five-year-old girl in Pune’s Chakan

The man has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354B pertaining to assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the incident took place at around 9.30 am on Saturday. (Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in the Pune district’s Chakan area. According to the police, the suspect took the girl into his house and assaulted her.

The police said the incident took place at around 9.30 am on Saturday. The incident came to light when the girl’s mother called her for breakfast. After getting no response from the girl despite repeatedly calling her name, the mother started looking for her on the residential society campus. The police said the mother then spotted her daughter’s footwear outside the suspect’s apartment. After knocking hard on the door, the suspect opened the door and she saw her daughter coming out of the suspect’s bedroom, they added.

Also Read |Man held for inappropriately touching five schoolchildren

When the mother questioned the suspect he said she was playing. The mother took her daughter home and spoke to her by taking her into confidence. After the girl told her about the sexual assault, the parents approached the police station with their complaint.

More from Pune

A police officer said they have arrested the man who works for a private company. He has been booked under of the Indian Penal Code’s Section 354B pertaining to assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 12:26:28 pm
Next Story

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close