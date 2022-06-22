scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
58-year-old man arrested for ‘raping’ woman with special needs, leaving her pregnant

Police said the accused called the woman to his house, and developed physical relations with her, leaving her pregnant.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 22, 2022 12:18:12 am
Pune city police have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman with special needs.

The woman’s mother has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Mundhwa police station.

Police have identified the accused as Ankush Takmoge. As per the FIR, the complainant works as a house maid at a residential society in Ghorpade. The Society had provided her a room where she resided with her 24-year-old daughter with special needs.

Police said Takmoge called the victim to his house, and developed physical relations with her, leaving her pregnant.

The complainant only got to know recently that her daughter was six months pregnant.

Police have arrested Takmoge under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

