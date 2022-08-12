scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Man arrested in Virar for murder of restaurant employee in Shirur

Pune Rural Police officials said the victim, Sunil Sarode alias Mahesh (45), was found murdered with multiple injuries at the eatery in Dongargan village of Shirur taluka on the morning of August 8.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 12, 2022 4:01:35 am
Officials said Sarode sustained serious stab injuries on his head, limbs and private parts. (Representational)

DAYS after a staffer at a restaurant in Shirur taluka of Pune was found stabbed to death on the morning of August 8, Pune Rural Police has arrested another employee of the eatery from Virar in Palghar district. Police said the brutal murder was a fallout of a fight over a petty issue.

Officials said Sarode sustained serious stab injuries on his head, limbs and private parts.

Officials said Sarode sustained serious stab injuries on his head, limbs and private parts.

Initial investigation revealed the role of another eatery staffer, Ananta Kamble, who hails from Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district and has been working at the restaurant for several years. “Our probe suggests that Kamble and Sarode had a fight over a petty issue the previous night. As a fallout of the dispute, Kamble attacked Sarode with a butcher knife multiple times and fled with the weapon.” said Inspector Sureshkumar Raut, in-charge of Shirur police station.

More from Pune

Late on August 9, police received a tip-off that Kamble was hiding in Virar. Based on the input of his location, police launched a search in the Virar railway station area and finally nabbed him after five hours.
Kamble was produced before magistrate court on Wednesday and was remanded to police custody till August 16.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:01:35 am

