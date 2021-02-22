scorecardresearch
Man arrested for stealing ornaments of elderly women travelling by bus

Acting on a tip-off , a crime branch team led by senior inspector Hemant Patil arrested Jadhav in connection with the thefts in buses in Mundhwa area.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 22, 2021 1:30:53 pm
The crime branch of the Pune City Police have arrested a repeat offender for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers travelling by bus. The police have identified the accused as Santosh Sharnappa Jadhav, 36, a resident of Mundhwa.

The police said Jadhav has so far been booked in four offences lodged with the Wanavdi, Dattawadi and Swargate police station. Stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 4.92 lakhs were recovered from his possession. Police said Jadhav was mainly targeting the elderly women travelling through buses.

Assistant police inspector Prasad Lonare is investigating the case futher.

