Man arrested for ‘stealing cell phones, laptops’

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and laptops from several people. The accused, Devram Narayan Chillavar, is a highly qualified youth who works at a prominent private firm in Ranjangaon in the city, police said.

According to police, the accused contacted a person who had posted advertisements on an online shopping portal to sell cell phones and laptops. Claiming to be a buyer, Devram called this person and asked to meet him so he could see the product, police said.

But during the meeting, Devram said he did not have enough cash and took the seller to an ATM centre, having him ride pillion on his two-wheeler, police said. However, on reaching the ATM centre, as soon as the seller got down from the two-wheeler, Devram escaped from the spot with the product, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Devram on September 6. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

At least 16 cell phones, a laptop and a motorcycle, all worth Rs 6.2 lakh, have been recovered from Devram, police said.

