Man arrested for stealing cell phones from bus passengers: Pune City Police

Pune City Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing cell phones from passengers travelling in Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses.

Police have identified the accused as Krushna Narayan Satpadi (33), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off to police naik Mohsin Shaikh, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed Satpadi at a bus stop near City Pride Mangala multiplex. During searches, cops recovered six stolen cell phones worth Rs 63,000 from his possession.

A press release issued by the police stated that Satpadi stole cell phones from PMPML bus passengers and was planning to sell them to some persons in Andhra Pradesh.