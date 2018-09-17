Pune: 29-year-old arrested for ‘sexually harassing teen he met on Tinder’

The man befriended the woman on dating app Tinder by creating a fake account, received ‘obscene pictures’ from the woman and began blackmailing her. The man befriended the woman on dating app Tinder by creating a fake account, received ‘obscene pictures’ from the woman and began blackmailing her.

A 29-year-old unemployed youth from Nagpur has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old woman in Pune. According to police, the man befriended the woman on dating app Tinder by creating a fake account, received ‘obscene pictures’ from the woman and began blackmailing her.

The accused, identified as Subhojit Dasgupta, a resident of Sandesh City, BCA Jamtha, Nagpur, has been booked under sections 384 (extortion),385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (1) (Criminal Intimidation) and Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information of Technology Act, 2002.

According to the police, Dasgupta had created a fake profile on Tinder with the name of ‘Karan Oberoy’ and got in touch with the complainant in August 2018.

“After getting friendly with her, he started chatting with her on other platforms as well. He also obtained a few obscene pictures of her after winning her confidence. He then started borrowing money from her using digital wallets like Paytm and internet banking. Later on, he started blackmailing her with her personal pictures and started demanding money. He threatened that if she did not comply with his demands, he would post her pictures on social media,” said Arun Awhad, Police Inspector (Crime) with Deccan Police Station .

The woman, who is a student at a city college, approached police after Dasgupta’s threats.

“The entire episode happened between August and September 2018. The man extorted a total of Rs 36,000 from the woman and was seeking more money by threatening to put her pictures in the public domain. We have arrested him and are investigating the matter further,” said Awhad.

