Man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing two-year-old girl: Pune Rural Police

Pune Rural Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a two-year-old girl.

The girl had gone missing from her village on Monday. Police teams, along with a dog squad, conducted searches and found her body under a bridge on Tuesday.

The post-mortem report confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted, said police.

Eleven search teams were formed to find the killer. During investigation, police found that the accused was involved in the crime, and he was arrested from Raigad on Thursday.

