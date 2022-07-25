Man arrested for repeatedly raping 7-year-old daughter in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping his 7-year-old daughter multiple times at their residence, officers said. The survivor’s mother lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard at a local police station in the early hours of Monday, they added.

According to the FIR, the accused raped the girl multiple times since March this year. Officers said the child recently revealed the ordeal to her mother, following which the woman lodged a police complaint against her husband.

“The accused has been arrested. Further probe is on,” the investigating officer said. The man has been charged under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.