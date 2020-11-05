Man arrested for raping colleague’s mentally ill wife: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

After the suspect raped her again on November 2, the woman told her husband about the incidents.

A woman suffering from mental illness was allegedly raped by the colleague of her security guard husband on two separate occasions in a span of two weeks. Police have arrested the suspect in the case.

As per the information given by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 26 and in the early hours of November 2, when the victim’s husband was on duty along with the suspect. The victim is in her early 30s.

A First Information Report was filed by the woman on November 3 and subsequently police arrested the suspect. Initial investigation has revealed that the suspect and the victim’s husband have been on the same shift for some time.

On the two occasions, the suspect made calls to the woman from her husband’s phone after he was asleep and asked her to open the door of their house. He then barged into the house and allegedly raped her. Police officials said that after the first rape, the suspect threatened to harm the victim and her husband if she told anyone about it.

After the suspect raped her again on November 2, the woman told her husband about the incidents.

“The victim is suffering from a mental illness and has been on medication for a few years. After the complaint was registered, we arrested the suspect on the same day,” said the sub- inspector investigating the case.

The suspect has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape, rape of woman with mental illness, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation.

