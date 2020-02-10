Man arrested for rape of 15-yr-old girl in Pune

The girl was on her way to school when the accused kidnapped her and took her to Wagholi.He threatened to throw acid at her and allegedly raped her. (Representational Image) The girl was on her way to school when the accused kidnapped her and took her to Wagholi.He threatened to throw acid at her and allegedly raped her. (Representational Image)

The pune city police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl.

The incident took place on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused threatened to throw acid on the girl and harm her family members.

An FIR in the case has been filed by the mother the 15-year-old girl.

The girl was on her way to school when the accused kidnapped her and took her to Wagholi.He threatened to throw acid at her and allegedly raped her.

Police said that he also made a video of the act and threatened to circulate it on social media, the FIR stated.

