Friday, March 05, 2021
Pune: Man arrested for posting derogatory video about Devendra Fadanavis

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 5, 2021 12:02:36 pm
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a derogatory video about BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis on Youtube.

Local BJP office-bearer Komal Shinde has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Wakad police station.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yuvraj Bhagwan Dakhale (36), a resident of Tapkir Nagar, Kalewadi area of Pimpri.

The police said Dakhale posted a video on Youtube a few days ago which carried objectionable content defaming Fadanavis.

During the state assembly session, BJP leaders demanded action against the objectionable video, following which, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar assured that action will be taken against the accused.

As per a press release issued today by the Pimpri Chinchwad police, Dakhale has been arrested in an offence lodged against him as per Sections 294 (obscene acts), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

