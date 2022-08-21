Man arrested for murdering wife, infant child by pushing them into well in Pune

Days after the bodies of a 22-year-old woman and her infant child were found in a well in Shirur taluka of Pune, the police arrested the woman’s husband for pushing the two into the well following domestic issues, officers said on Saturday.

The police have identified the accused as Shirur resident Yogesh Kurhade, 22, who hails from Aurangabad and is a manual labourer. He was arrested three days ago, they said, adding that after the initial police custody ended on Saturday, he was sent to magisterial custody for 14 days.

According to the Shirur police, the decomposing bodies of the woman and her child were found floating in a well at a secluded place in Annapur village surrounded by agricultural fields on August 8. Following an investigation that spread to several local villages, the police identified the woman as Rupali Yogesh Kurhade and the child as her five-month-old son Kartik, officers said, adding that post-mortem ruled out any type of assault and ascertained the preliminary cause of death as drowning.

Inspector Sureshkumar Raut, in-charge of Shirur police station, said, “We found some of the clothes of the woman kept at some distance from the well. In the case of a possible suicide, it was unlikely that some of the clothes could have been removed before entering the water. Drowning during swimming also seemed unlikely as the particular well is not suitable or known for such activities. But as the probe progressed, we got information that a woman and child had come to the area with her husband. We then traced the husband Yogesh and started questioning him.”

“Probe suggests that the two were having some domestic issues and the woman and child had been living with her parents in Beed district for the last few weeks. In the first week of August, Yogesh brought his wife and child home. On August 6, he took them to the well on the pretext of an outing. The investigation has revealed that he murdered them by pushing them into the water,” the inspector said.