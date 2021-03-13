Man arrested for murdering 24-year-old nine years ago, his brother last year: Police

Pune City Police have handed him over to the Virar police station for further investigation.

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a man who has been on the run for years for allegedly killing two brothers in Virar area.

Police have identified the accused as Jitendrasingh Sevasnigh alias Subhasingh Juni (55). Acting on a tip-off to Police Constable Deepak Kshirsagar, a Crime Branch team led by Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi laid a trap and arrested Juni from Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar on Saturday.

According to police, nine years ago, Juni and his aides had murdered one Chegansingh Ghungrusingh Tak (24) in Virar and escaped from the spot.

After being on the run for eight years, he allegedly murdered Chegansingh’s brother Fillasingh Ghungrusingh Tak (40) on August 25 last year, in Virar. He again managed to flee from the spot, said police.

