Pune: Man arrested for molesting 7-year-old girl during Aadhaar card registration

Police said the girl went with her mother to a mobile shop run by the accused for her Aadhaar card registration on Tuesday. The accused also does Aadhaar card registrations at the spot, said police

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old girl while taking her thumb impression for Aadhaar card registration.

The victim’s mother has lodged the first information report in this case. Based on this complaint, police have arrested the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said while taking a thumb impression of the girl on an electronic gadget connected to the computer, the accused allegedly made her sit on his lap. He allegedly showed her an obscene video on the computer and touched her inappropriately.

“The court has remanded the man to police custody for a day for further investigation,” said a police officer.

