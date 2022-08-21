Man arrested for making minors beg at traffic signal

A 20-year-old man has been booked for making two minor girls beg at a traffic signal in the city. According to police, a team of the Social Security Cell saw Rahul Thakur (20) with two minor girls at a traffic signal in Pune Camp area on Friday.

Police said he was making the girls beg on the road and was taking the money for himself. Police rescued the two girls and took them to a children’s home.

An offence was lodged against Thakur at the Bundgarden police station under Section 76 of the Juvenile Justice Act.