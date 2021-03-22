Man arrested for killing woman who went missing over nine years ago

Over nine years after a 22-year-old woman went missing with a man she wanted to marry, police have arrested the man, now 32, for allegedly murdering her on the same day she left her home in Pimpri.

The 22-year-old woman, who lived with her family in Pimpri, had completed her HSC and was working as a support staff at a company in Hinjewadi. As per the FIR based on a complaint filed by her mother, the woman and the suspect, Maval resident Kishor Ghare, were in a relationship at the time and she wanted to marry him. However, Ghare did not want to get married and the two were having arguments over it.

On the afternoon of September 11, 2011, Ghare came to the woman’s house and told her he wanted to marry her. He then took her away on his bike. When family members began calling on their numbers, they could not be contacted. They assumed the two would have to have gone to the man’s native village, where phone connectivity issues were common.

A few days later, when the woman’s family were able to contact Ghare, he told them that as they did not get married, she had left him on the same day she had left home. He also assured them she would return soon. However, the woman never returned. In July 2013, her family approached police with a missing person’s complaint. Ghare was also untraceable.

Sub Inspector A M Savarde of Pimpri police station, who is probing the case, said, “Recently, the woman’s family got to know that Ghare had returned and was running a vegetable cart in the Marunji area. They confronted him about the woman’s whereabouts and contacted police. He was placed under arrest on Saturday evening. He was produced before a court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody.”

Savarde added, “Preliminary investigation suggests that on the day the woman left home, Ghare took her to a secluded location on a hill near Urse, strangled her to death with a dupatta and left her body there. Ghare left the area and went into hiding. We discovered he had been working at a hotel in the Konkan region. We have launched a probe into the various available leads.”

