Man arrested for ‘driving on wrong side’, chargesheet filed in 4 hours

The Pune City Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly driving his vehicle on the “wrong side” of the road and filed a chargesheet against him in the court within four hours. The court then fined the offender Rs 1,000 and ordered him to stand in the court room till the end of working hours as a punishment.

Police have identified the offender as Ayub Badshah Shaikh (32), a resident of Mohammed Wadi road, Sayyad Nagar. He was held while driving a four-wheeler on the “No Entry (Wrong Side)” of the road between Shahu College and Gajanan Maharaj temple near Dattawadi police station.

Police booked Shaikh under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. He was then produced before the court. “Within four hours, we submitted the chargesheet against him before the court.

Around 4.15 pm, the court fined him and as a punishment, ordered him to stand in the courtroom till the end of the working hours. Accordingly, the offender paid fine and faced the punishment by standing in the court room till 5.30 pm. Later, he was released,” said senior police Inspector, Devidas Gheware, of the Dattawadi police station.

“The traffic control branch has already started a drive against those driving on the wrong side. But we have not only taken action against him, but also filed chargesheet against him within four hours. We will continue to take similar action in future. We appeal to people to follow traffic rules properly and avoid driving on the wrong side to prevent mishaps,” he said.

Recently, the traffic control branch started a drive against those driving on the wrong side, and on Saturday, traffic police had booked 47 violators who drove on the wrong side.

