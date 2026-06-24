Man booked in 30 theft cases attacks cop with knife, police officer opens fire at him

Police said Dudhani then attacked his own neck with a blade and threatened to kill himself when the cops tried to nab him. (Representative image)

A man booked in around 30 theft cases allegedly attacked a police officer with a knife at Anand Nagar in Pune’s Ramtekdi area, on Sunday morning. In retaliation, the police officer also opened fire at the 29-year-old man Karansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, leaving him injured.

Assistant police inspector Ganesh Raykar, who sustained an injury due to knife attack, lodged an FIR at the Wanavdi police station against him and his accomplice Bitusingh Shamsingh Kalyani (30), both residents of Ramtekdi. Police have booked both the accused persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder),132, 351(1)(3), 3(5) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

While probing a house break-in theft in Baner area, police checked some CCTV videos, which revealed that the burglars had committed theft of a two-wheeler from Ambegaon.