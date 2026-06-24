Man booked in 30 theft cases attacks cop with knife, police officer opens fire at him

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A man booked in around 30 theft cases allegedly attacked a police officer with a knife at Anand Nagar in Pune’s Ramtekdi area, on Sunday morning. In retaliation, the police officer also opened fire at the 29-year-old man Karansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, leaving him injured.
Assistant police inspector Ganesh Raykar, who sustained an injury due to knife attack, lodged an FIR at the Wanavdi police station against him and his accomplice Bitusingh Shamsingh Kalyani (30), both residents of Ramtekdi. Police have booked both the accused persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder),132, 351(1)(3), 3(5) and sections of the Indian Arms Act.
While probing a house break-in theft in Baner area, police checked some CCTV videos, which revealed that the burglars had committed theft of a two-wheeler from Ambegaon.
The two-wheeler was found to be having a GPS system. Police tracked its location and confirmed that the two-wheeler was in Ramtekdi area in Hadapsar.
Assistant police inspector Ganesh Gaykar of the Baner police station reached Ramtekdi area with his team in the early hours of Sunday.Police found that accused Dudhani and Kalyani were riding the two-wheeler in a lane in Ramtekdi area.
When the polcie tried to intercept them, Dudhani allegedly attacked Gaykar with a sharp weapon around 6 am. Gaykar received an injury on his hand. He fired a bullet on Dudhani’s leg. The bullet hit Dudhani and he fell on the spot. But his aide Kalyani managed to escape.
Police said Dudhani then attacked his own neck with a blade and threatened to kill himself when the cops tried to nab him. He also allegedly tried to snatch the service revolver from Gaykar.
Police said Dudhani was previously booked in about 30 theft cases in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. He was admitted to the Sasoon hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, injured police officer Gaykar was provided treatment at a hospital.
Police inspector Kailas Dabekar is investigating the case.