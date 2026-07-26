Malshej Ghat tragedy: 2 youngsters drown at Maharashtra tourist spot, bodies retrieved

Malshej Ghat was closed to all vehicular traffic after a newly concretised stretch of National Highway-61 connecting Ahilyanagar and Kalyan developed severe subsidence. (File Photo)

Two youngsters drowned in two separate incidents in the Kalu River near the popular monsoon tourist attraction of Malshej Ghat on Saturday afternoon.

The police have identified the deceased persons as Pavan Sham Sathe, 18, and Raman Vijay Annapure, 20.

Assistant police inspector Sheetalkumar Naik of Tokawade police station in Thane Rural said, “Sathe is a native of Buldhana district, while Annapure hails from Nanded.”

“A prima facie probe revealed that Annapure is a student of engineering at a Pune college. Sathe had come to his brother’s place in Pune. Both of them do not know each other. They separately came from Pune to the Malshej Ghat area with their friends to see the Kalu waterfall,” said Naik.