Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra closed indefinitely after highway damage; check diversions

A 100-metre stretch of National Highway 61 near Junnar caved in following heavy rain, and authorities have warned of the risk of a larger collapse.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
3 min readPuneJul 26, 2026 03:21 PM IST
Malshej GhatMalshej Ghat has been closed to all vehicles after severe damage to a stretch of National Highway 61 near Junnar (File photo).
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Malshej Ghat, one of Maharashtra’s most popular monsoon tourist destinations, was closed to all vehicular traffic Saturday after a newly concretised stretch of National Highway 61 connecting Ahilyanagar and Kalyan developed severe subsidence. Authorities have warned of the risk of a larger collapse amid continuing heavy rainfall.

The National Highways Authority (NHAI) informed the Highway Traffic Police that continued traffic movement on the damaged stretch could endanger lives and property. Acting on the communication, the Pune unit of the Highway Traffic Police issued a public advisory announcing that the Malshej Ghat section on NH-61 (Ahilyanagar–Kalyan Highway) would remain closed to all vehicular traffic until further orders. Commuters have been advised not to use the route and to plan their journeys through alternative roads until it is reopened.

According to the NHAI, the affected stretch lies between kilometre marks 99/500 and 99/600 near Karanjale village in Junnar taluka on the Kalyan–Murbad–Ahilyanagar section of NH-61. The highway, which was upgraded to a two-lane concrete road in 2023, suffered major structural damage after the subgrade beneath the pavement caved in, damaging nearly 100 metres of the road.

The authority said excavation carried out on adjoining private land for agricultural purposes allegedly weakened the foundation of a gabion retaining wall constructed along the highway. Subsequent heavy rainfall washed away soil from the slope, causing erosion beneath the retaining wall and leading to the collapse of the highway subgrade.

The communication noted that the left carriageway had already been closed and traffic was being regulated on the remaining carriageway. However, with the area continuing to receive heavy rainfall, authorities warned that allowing vehicles to continue using the road could trigger further collapse and pose a serious risk to life and property. It requested the police to immediately stop traffic towards Kalyan and enforce diversions until the road is declared safe.

Motorists have been advised to use the alternative routes via Alephata–Rajgurunagar–Chakan–Talegaon MIDC–Lonavala–Mumbai or Alephata–Sangamner–Nashik–Kasara–Kalyan–Mumbai.

Hit to tourism

Located in the northern Western Ghats, Malshej Ghat attracts thousands of tourists every monsoon with its waterfalls, mist-covered valleys, lush green hills and trekking trails.

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The NH-61 corridor is also an important road link connecting western Maharashtra with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and the closure is expected to affect both weekend tourist traffic and the movement of goods until the damaged stretch is repaired and declared safe.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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