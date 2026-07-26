Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra closed indefinitely after highway damage; check diversions

3 min readPuneJul 26, 2026 03:21 PM IST
Malshej Ghat, one of Maharashtra’s most popular monsoon tourist destinations, was closed to all vehicular traffic Saturday after a newly concretised stretch of National Highway 61 connecting Ahilyanagar and Kalyan developed severe subsidence. Authorities have warned of the risk of a larger collapse amid continuing heavy rainfall.
The National Highways Authority (NHAI) informed the Highway Traffic Police that continued traffic movement on the damaged stretch could endanger lives and property. Acting on the communication, the Pune unit of the Highway Traffic Police issued a public advisory announcing that the Malshej Ghat section on NH-61 (Ahilyanagar–Kalyan Highway) would remain closed to all vehicular traffic until further orders. Commuters have been advised not to use the route and to plan their journeys through alternative roads until it is reopened.
According to the NHAI, the affected stretch lies between kilometre marks 99/500 and 99/600 near Karanjale village in Junnar taluka on the Kalyan–Murbad–Ahilyanagar section of NH-61. The highway, which was upgraded to a two-lane concrete road in 2023, suffered major structural damage after the subgrade beneath the pavement caved in, damaging nearly 100 metres of the road.
The authority said excavation carried out on adjoining private land for agricultural purposes allegedly weakened the foundation of a gabion retaining wall constructed along the highway. Subsequent heavy rainfall washed away soil from the slope, causing erosion beneath the retaining wall and leading to the collapse of the highway subgrade.
The communication noted that the left carriageway had already been closed and traffic was being regulated on the remaining carriageway. However, with the area continuing to receive heavy rainfall, authorities warned that allowing vehicles to continue using the road could trigger further collapse and pose a serious risk to life and property. It requested the police to immediately stop traffic towards Kalyan and enforce diversions until the road is declared safe.
Motorists have been advised to use the alternative routes via Alephata–Rajgurunagar–Chakan–Talegaon MIDC–Lonavala–Mumbai or Alephata–Sangamner–Nashik–Kasara–Kalyan–Mumbai.
Hit to tourism
Located in the northern Western Ghats, Malshej Ghat attracts thousands of tourists every monsoon with its waterfalls, mist-covered valleys, lush green hills and trekking trails.
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The NH-61 corridor is also an important road link connecting western Maharashtra with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and the closure is expected to affect both weekend tourist traffic and the movement of goods until the damaged stretch is repaired and declared safe.