Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra closed indefinitely after highway damage; check diversions

Malshej Ghat has been closed to all vehicles after severe damage to a stretch of National Highway 61 near Junnar (File photo).

Malshej Ghat, one of Maharashtra’s most popular monsoon tourist destinations, was closed to all vehicular traffic Saturday after a newly concretised stretch of National Highway 61 connecting Ahilyanagar and Kalyan developed severe subsidence. Authorities have warned of the risk of a larger collapse amid continuing heavy rainfall.

The National Highways Authority (NHAI) informed the Highway Traffic Police that continued traffic movement on the damaged stretch could endanger lives and property. Acting on the communication, the Pune unit of the Highway Traffic Police issued a public advisory announcing that the Malshej Ghat section on NH-61 (Ahilyanagar–Kalyan Highway) would remain closed to all vehicular traffic until further orders. Commuters have been advised not to use the route and to plan their journeys through alternative roads until it is reopened.