Malls, hotels to open tomorrow; Pune civic body issues standard guidelines

Even as malls and residential hotels are set to open from August 5, the PMC issued standard operating procedure for their operations with strict instructions to not allow entry to any person, staff or customer with Covid-19 symptoms.

The central government declared that malls and residential hotels will open on August 5 with conditions imposed. Implementing the directions, the PMC issued guidelines for malls and residential hotel operators.

The PMC stated that every person entering malls and hotels will undergo thermal screening, and those with Covid-19 symptoms should not be allowed to enter. Every person should have Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

According to the guidelines, if persons showing symptoms are noticed in the premises, then they should be moved to a separate room with a face mask on till they are checked by a doctor. In such cases, the nearest civic hospital or health department officer should be contacted immediately, and persons in contact with the suspected patient or confirmed patient should also undergo a medical check-up, while the premises should be disinfected.

The PMC further stated that there will be a complete ban on the game arcade or playing area, theatres will be closed, and people will not be allowed in the food court and restaurants.

The public toilet should be cleaned regularly and protective gear, such as mask and gloves, used by staff or customers should be disposed of properly, the PMC stated.

The PMC also stated that malls have to follow the rule of limited entry at a time and ensure that people were observing distancing. The guidelines stated that malls should not allow entry to customers aged above 65 or below 10, or those with comorbidities or pregnant women unless there is an emergency.

It should be ensured that there is no crowding inside malls and parking lots. Residential hotels, lodges, and guest houses will be allowed to operate with only 33 per cent guest capacity, while ensuring premises are santised. The PMC will be allowed to use the remaining 67 per cent rooms as a quarantine facility, as per requirements.

Rooms should be kept vacant after guests leave, and curtains and bedding should be changed before the room is allotted again. Guests will not be permitted to use swimming pool, gymnasium, gaming arcade or open spaces, while halls will be allowed to be used with only 33 per cent seating with maximum of 15 people at a time.

Guests should be served food in the room instead of the dining hall, and cashless payment should be encouraged.

The PMC has directed residential hotels and malls to put up a board on Covid-19 awareness and steps to be followed to check the spread of infection.

The PMC has also undertaken a drive to test those in the “super-spreader” category, which includes shopkeepers, salon operators, and others coming in contact with a large number of people in a day.

“It is a good sign that only 4 per cent in this category have tested positive. They too were asymptomatic and have been isolated,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

He said the PMC was focusing on testing, tracing, and reducing the death rate. “Death rate has dropped to 2.37 per cent and we want to bring it below 1 per cent, as per the central government guidelines,” Kumar added.

