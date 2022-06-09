Male, female CISF constables posted at Pune airport found dead at their homes

A man and a woman, both working with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as constables and deployed at the Pune International Airport, were found dead at their homes located in different buildings at Gurudwara Colony in Pune’s Lohegaon area.

The police have identified the deceased as Asmita Das (30), a native of Odisha, and Sanjay Kumar (30) of Uttar Pradesh. The police said Das and Kumar were CISF constables and were currently living in Pune due to their posting at the airport.

The police said when Das did not receive phone calls made by her friend, her family members informed the police after which a team went to her home and broke open the door on June 6 and found her dead. Similarly, after receiving information from neighbours, the police broke open the door of Kumar’s house and found him dead on the same day.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at the Vimantal police station. Although the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, a probe is on to confirm the cause behind the two deaths.

Senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav of the Vimantal police station said, “No suicide note was found. They were residing in separate buildings. A probe is on to confirm the cause behind their death.”