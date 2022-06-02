Majority in electoral panels, women set to dominate Pune politics

Half of the city will be under the control of women politicians after the forthcoming elections to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as 29 of the 58 electoral panels will have majority of women corporators. This will be mainly in the fringe area of the civic body as per the outcome of the lottery for reservation of seats for women in the civic elections.

As per the state government rule, 50 per cent of seats in local bodies are reserved for women. Thus, the PMC will have at least 87 women corporators in the overall strength of 173 members in the general body of civic body.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Further, the state government decided to hold a three-member electoral panel system for this year’s civic polls as against the four-member electoral panel system in the previous election. The reservation of seats for women was finalised on Tuesday in which the 29 electoral panels having two of the three seats for women were decided for the civic elections.

In the three member electoral panel system, three candidates are elected from the entire panel constituting of three wards and 29 of the panel will have two women corporators.

“In the previous term, there were equal number of men and women corporators in each of the electoral panel. However, this time there will be at least 29 electoral panels where women corporators would outnumber the men corporators. They will have larger say in development and civic issues of the electoral area,” said a civic officer.

In a way, half of the city will be under the control of women corporators considering their strength will be more in the electoral panel, he said adding this would likely to have good impact in the city as they would be easily accessible to women in the city and can understand the civic issues of women in their electoral area.

After the lottery for reservation, it is clear that two women corporators will be elected from 10 panels in Hadapsar area followed by two panels each in Khadakwasla area, Parvati area, Vadgaonsheri and Kasbapeth area.

“The women corporators will also be more powerful in their ward office area where there are more electoral panels with two women corporators,” said a civic officer.

The delimitation and finalisation of reservation of seats have also given indication that most of the senior sitting corporators would not have much problem in getting the ticket of their respective political party for the elections.

Those who are unable to get party ticket due to reservation of seat for women in the area they represented in civic body will have to either try their luck from a new area or push a female member of their family for the party ticket.