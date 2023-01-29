Major General D Vivekanand takes charge as Dean and Deputy Commandant of AFMC, Pune

Major General D Vivekanand took charge as the Dean and Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Thursday.

An alumnus of the 1984 batch of the college, Major General Vivekanand was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1988. He completed his MD in anesthesiology from the AFMC in 1995 and DNB in anesthesiology in 1996.

The General Officer has an exemplary academic record and vast clinical, research and administrative experience. In a distinguished career of more than three decades, he has held various challenging and critical appointments including that of anaesthesiologist across various hospitals of the Indian Army, ranging from field, peripheral, zonal and command hospitals, and that of commanding the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Hospital, according to an official statement.

The General Officer has had the distinction of serving in Counter Insurgency Operation conditions in Kashmir and during Operation Vijay. He has also been a professor of anaesthesiology at AFMC, Pune, whereafter he moved on promotion as a Brigadier to command the Military Hospital in Secunderabad.

He was awarded Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in social sciences on successful completion of Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) in 2020 from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi. He is a qualified American Heart Association (AHA) instructor in Basic and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (BLS & ACLS) and is also a qualified instructor for Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) and has conducted numerous workshops.

Major General Vivekanand was awarded the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command commendation in 2012 for his meritorious services. Prior to the present appointment, he was Brigadier Medical (Personnel) in the office of Director General Medical Services (Army).