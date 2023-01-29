scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Major General D Vivekanand takes charge as Dean and Deputy Commandant of AFMC, Pune

An alumnus of the 1984 batch of the college, Major General Vivekanand was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1988

Major General D Vivekanand

Major General D Vivekanand took charge as the Dean and Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune on Thursday.

An alumnus of the 1984 batch of the college, Major General Vivekanand was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1988. He completed his MD in anesthesiology from the AFMC in 1995 and DNB in anesthesiology in 1996.

Other reads |Pawan Singh elected to ISSF judges panel for third time

The General Officer has an exemplary academic record and vast clinical, research and administrative experience. In a distinguished career of more than three decades, he has held various challenging and critical appointments including that of anaesthesiologist across various hospitals of the Indian Army, ranging from field, peripheral, zonal and command hospitals, and that of commanding the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Hospital, according to an official statement.

The General Officer has had the distinction of serving in Counter Insurgency Operation conditions in Kashmir and during Operation Vijay. He has also been a professor of anaesthesiology at AFMC, Pune, whereafter he moved on promotion as a Brigadier to command the Military Hospital in Secunderabad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Other reads |FTII students screen BBC documentary on Modi

He was awarded Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in social sciences on successful completion of Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) in 2020 from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi. He is a qualified American Heart Association (AHA) instructor in Basic and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (BLS & ACLS) and is also a qualified instructor for Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) and has conducted numerous workshops.

More from Pune

Major General Vivekanand was awarded the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command commendation in 2012 for his meritorious services. Prior to the present appointment, he was Brigadier Medical (Personnel) in the office of Director General Medical Services (Army).

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 13:42 IST
Next Story

Odisha health minister shot at by police ASI

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close