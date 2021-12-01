Major General Sanjeev Dogra takes over as Deputy Commandant, Chief Instructor at NDA

Major General Sanjeev Dogra assumed the appointment of Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of National Defence Academy (NDA) from Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Wednesday.

Maj Gen Dogra is an alumnus of the 70th course of the NDA and also the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and College of Defence Management, Secunderabad. On completion of his training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he was commissioned into the 16th Battalion of the Jat Regiment in June 1987.

The General Officer has carried out various staff and instructional appointments that include Instructor at Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan, Battalion Commander at Officers Training Academy, Chennai, Directing Staff at College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at Infantry School, Mhow.

His command tenures include Command of a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, Brigade Commander of an Infantry Brigade in the Western Theatre, Commandant, War Gaming and Development Centre, and General Officer Commanding of a Mountain Division along the Line of Control.

Maj Gen Dogra has a rich combat experience having served in counter insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir and in almost all kinds of terrain, including super-high altitude area of Siachen Glacier and high-altitude region of Kargil.

His important staff assignments include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade and Brigadier Quartermaster at Officers Training Academy, Gaya. He was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at Infantry School, Mhow, before assuming the appointment of Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at NDA.