Monday, October 25, 2021
Pune: Major fire breaks out at furniture storage facility, no casualties

Officials from the Pune Fire Brigade said the fire started some time between 8.30 and 8.40 pm, at a cluster of tin sheds storing wooden and other types of furniture.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: October 26, 2021 2:40:31 am
pune fireA major blaze was reported at a furniture storage facility in Gangadham area in Pune on Monday night. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

A major blaze was reported at a furniture storage facility in Gangadham area in Pune on Monday night. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Given the high intensity of the fire, as many 14 fire tenders from multiple fire stations were rushed to the spot.
Pune’s Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said, “The intensity of the fire was aggravated due to storage of large amount of wooden furniture and various accessories with the furniture. No one was inside the storage room when the fire started. We deployed as many as 14 fire tenders.”

Officials said the fire was brought under control by 10.20 pm.

Cooling operations, when water is sprayed to avoid secondary fire, continued for a while, officials said.

